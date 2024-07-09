Inaki Williams begins early pre-season with Athletic Bilbao

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has resumed training ahead of the upcoming season following the commencement of pre-season at Athletic Bilbao.

The Ghana international returns to training after missing June's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic due to injury. Williams underwent surgery to remove a broken glass from his left foot, ruling him out of both games.

However, the 29-year-old rejoined his teammates this week, looking fit and ready for the start of the 2024/25 season.

Williams has been a key figure at San Mames and played a huge role last season as the Rojiblancos won the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years.

He enjoyed his most prolific campaign last season, scoring 12 goals in La Liga as Bilbao booked a place in Europe.

Athletico Bilbao have lined up a series of friendlies as part of their pre-season preparations in July and August.

Williams' junior brother, Nico Williams is currently with the Spain national team at the European Championship in Germany.