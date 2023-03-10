Inaki Williams believes Ronald Araujo's absence is good news for Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has expressed relief that Barcelona's Ronald Araujo will be suspended for Sunday’s La Liga fixture.

Williams has struggled in the past when facing the tough-tackling Uruguay defender and believes his absence will be a boost for his team. Araujo is suspended due to a red card he picked up in Barcelona’s victory over Valencia last weekend.

"Araújo’s absence? I always had bad luck because he watches me, and his level is amazing," Williams said ahead of the game. "Barcelona will certainly miss him, but their team is great and there are players with great experience."

Despite Araujo's absence, Williams expects a tough encounter against Barcelona and is not taking their challenge lightly. The Ghana international has been in fine form for Bilbao this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in all competitions.

He has also been named in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Angola later this month.