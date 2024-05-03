Inaki Williams' brace fuels crucial Athletic Club victory over Getafe

Athletic Club kept their dreams of securing a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot alive with a crucial 2-0 victory over Getafe, thanks to two well-taken goals from in-form forward Inaki Williams.

The result sees them maintain their push for fourth place in La Liga alongside AtlÃ©tico Madrid, who currently hold the advantage but face a tough fight until the end of the season.

The first half saw few clear-cut chances created, but the visiting team made the most of their opportunity when Nico Williams set up his older brother Inaki for a superb long-range effort to give Athletic Club the lead.

Getafe felt aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty early in each half, but despite these calls going against them, they continued to press for an equalizer.

However, they found themselves further behind just after the hour mark when once again Nico played provider, setting up Inaki to score past David Soria for his second goal of the match.

As Athletic Club looked to close out the game, they suffered several blows - including defender Yeray Alvarez being shown a straight red card for handling the ball inside the area.

Despite intense pressure from the hosts, they survived late attempts from Getafe to reduce the arrears, even seeing substitute Mason Greenwood miss a stoppage-time penalty.

With eleven league goals to his name this term, Inaki Williams continues to impress for his boyhood club and will undoubtedly play a key role as they chase down European football next season.

His performances have been vital in helping Athletic the Copa Del Rey which ended a forty-year drought.