Inaki Williams calls for punishment of Espanyol fans over racist abuse towards Athletic Bilbao teammate

Athletic Bilbao vice-captain Inaki Williams has demanded that Espanyol fans who racially abused his teammate, Maroan Sannadi, face consequences.

The Moroccan international was subjected to racist insults during Sunday’s match at the RCDE Stadium. The incident occurred in the first half, prompting Williams to inform the referee, which led to the activation of football’s anti-racism protocol.

As part of the protocol, an initial warning was issued over the stadium’s loudspeakers. If the abuse continued, the match would be temporarily halted, with players leaving the pitch only on a third occurrence.

Williams, who was near the incident, confirmed he heard the insults directed at Sannadi. Speaking to Cadena SER after the game, the Ghanaian international emphasized that football as a whole must unite against racism and stressed that the issue was not exclusive to Espanyol.

“Football is meant to be enjoyed, and things like this should never happen,” Williams said. “Maroan made a simple play, and they insulted him, calling him â€˜f***ing Moor.’ This isn’t the first time it has happened hereâ€”it happened to me beforeâ€”but that shouldn’t tarnish Espanyol’s fanbase.”

He continued, “Football needs to be protected. Espanyol needs its true fans, not the handful of people ruining the game. It’s a shame. The referee handled it well, but I don’t understand why Espanyol fans whistled at me afterward. I hope action is taken, awareness is raised, and those responsible are punished.”

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Williams describing how the incident unfolded during his post-match interview.

“It happened quicklyâ€”the ball went out for a corner, and we both heard â€˜f***ing Moor.’ We looked at each other, and I immediately told the assistant referee so they would take action. He then relayed it to the main referee, who informed me that the protocol would be activated.”

Racism has become a growing issue in Spanish football, with repeated incidents, including abuse aimed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior in recent years. While stricter punishments, including prison sentences, are now being enforced, there remains debate over whether these measures are enough to deter racist behavior in the sport.