"Inaki Williams can't help us win AFCON"- Former Ghana midfielder Charles Taylor

Former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko midfielder, Charles Taylor believes Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams is not good enough to lead the Black Stars attack.

The Spain-born Ghanaian switched nationality to play for the Black Stars last year. Williams was part of Ghana's team at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

The Athletic Club legend is yet to score for the Black Stars after six appearances for the national team.

“We always want to rely on foreign-based Ghanaian players, but the question is how many of these foreign-based players are starters in their respective clubs? We just like cheap things, and rejected goods seem to be our priority,” Taylor told Akoma FM.

“It really pains me that some journalists were saying all our problems were solved after securing players like Inaki Williams. I only smile and also see such journalists as people whose understanding of football knowledge is suspect.

“How can our Black Stars be saved because we have Inaki Williams? Do we have better eyes than the Europeans?

“His gameplay cannot guarantee us any proper title. If the Spanish thought he was good enough, they would have convinced him and his brother to play for them and not Ghana.”