Inaki Williams' Copa del Rey triumph boosts confidence for World Cup qualifiers, says Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has emphasised the positive impact of Inaki Williams' Copa del Rey triumph on the player's mental well-being and self-assurance.

Inaki Williams, 29, played a crucial role for Athletic Club as they clinched the Copa del Rey title with a thrilling 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Mallorca ending 40 years of trophy drought for the competition.

Despite a challenging period with the Black Stars following his debut, Williams' success at club level has been noteworthy, with this being his first major trophy for the Bilbao-based club where he has spent his entire career.

Twum highlighted the significance of this achievement, suggesting that it could boost Williams' confidence ahead of the upcoming crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

“I’m pleased for Inaki Williams, who won his first trophy with Athletic Bilbao over the weekend. It’s great for his self-confidence and mental health, and hopefully he can carry that over to the Black Stars,” he told Akoma FM.

Ghana's Black Stars are gearing up to face Mali and the Central African Republic in the World Cup qualifiers, currently standing fourth in the table behind Comoros, Mali, and Madagascar. Williams' newfound confidence could prove invaluable as the team strives for success in these pivotal matches.