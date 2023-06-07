Inaki Williams could undergo surgery - GFA explain extent of knee injury

Ghana forward Inaki Williams is expected to seek medical treatment in Spain, which could involve surgery, to alleviate lingering soreness that has hampered the player's conditioning in recent weeks.

The Athletic Bilbao forward withdrew from Ghana's latest squad to face Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), claiming fitness concerns, prompting the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to replace him immediately with Ransford-Yeboah Korgnisdorfer.

The GFA Communications Director, Henry Asante, has confirmed, contrary to widespread conjecture, that the footballer is actually ill and would require extensive medical treatment to avoid such complications in the future.

"The coaches were hoping to have him availi]able since it is just a single match against Madagascar but after engaging with both the player and the club, we have understood that this is the right time to give him rest and undergo a possible surgery," he told Peace FM.

"According to the club Williams has been playing without full fitness for the past six weeks and has to be attended to to avoid any future implications. So we have all agreed to allow the player to stay in Spain to get enough time to go through the medical process, rehabilitation and get enough rest for the new season.

"We believe it is good for the club, country, and the player."