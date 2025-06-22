Inaki Williams defends Nico Williams after fans erase image from mural amid Barcelona links

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has blasted the people behind the erasing of his brother's image from a mural painted to celebrate the team following their Copa del Rey success in the 2023/24 season.

Williams' junior brother, Nico, has been linked with a move to Barcelona, leaving some fans of Athletic Bilbao fuming as one of their prized asset is set for the exit.

With photos of the mural without Nico going viral, Williams took to social media to slam the unidentified persons.

He wrote: "Behind an anonymous lack of respect, there is always someone too small to show their face."

The club also took a strong stance in defending Nico Williams, expressing their displeasure at the act of cleaning the player's image.

"The dignity of a club is also reflected in the way it protects its own. That's why those who erased Nico's image from the mural by artist Carlos LÃ³pez in Barakaldo don't represent Athletic Club. And if they think they're part of this family, they should know they're wrong: disrespecting one of our own is disrespecting Athletic Club itself," wrote Bilbao on their website.

Nico has been an outstanding player for Bilbao since bursting onto the scene a few seasons ago, playing a pivotal role as the Rojiblancos secured a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

His performances for the club have seen him attract interest from several clubs, including Bayern Munich of Germany and England's Arsenal.

However, the 22-year-old fancies a move to Barcelona as he continues his career in La Liga.