Inaki Williams eager to continue scoring form for Black Stars against Comoros

Ghana international Inaki Williams is eyeing his second goal for the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers when they face Comoros.

The Athletic Club striker secured a late victory for the Black Stars in their opening match last Friday, putting an end to his goal drought for Ghana.

In a tough game against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium, it was Williams who emerged as the hero as he connected a well-delivered cross from Gideon Mensah in injury time to hand Ghana the maximum points.

Williams, who switched allegiance to Ghana in June 2022, expressed confidence in his goal-scoring abilities, stating, "It’s coming, and Comoros is the next game; probably, I am going to score another goal to put Ghana on top,' in an interview with SuperSport.

With the Black Stars aiming to build on their opening win, Williams is determined to contribute to another positive result against Comoros as they continue their journey in the World Cup qualifiers.