Inaki Williams equals Athletic Bilbao legend's record with 91st goal

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has achieved a remarkable feat by equaling the record of club legend Cuco Ziganda with his 91st goal for the Basque side in their victory over Villareal on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Ghanaian international joins Ziganda and enters the club's top 20 scorers chart, but he has a long way to go in catching all-timer Telmo Zarra who scored 251 goals.

Williams, who has spent his entire professional career at Athletic Bilbao, has shown no signs of slowing down, having scored five league goals in ten matches this season.

His impressive form has cemented his place in the starting lineup and earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team, although he is still awaiting his first goal for the Black Stars.

Despite switching nationalities to represent Ghana in 2022, Williams remains committed to his hometown club and continues to make history with each passing match.

With his current form and consistency, he will likely continue to climb up the club's all-time scoring charts.

Inaki Williams' achievement serves as a testament to his hard work, dedication, and loyalty to Athletic Bilbao.

His contributions to the club's success over the years have made him a fan favourite, and he continues to inspire young footballers in the region. internationally.