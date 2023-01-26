Inaki Williams excels as Athletic Bilbao qualify for Copa del Rey semi-finals

Inaki Williams was in fine form on Thursday, helping Athletic Bilbao qualify for the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Athletic defeated Valencia 3-1 at the Estadio de Mestalla, with Ghana international assisting two goals.

Williams set up Iker Munian to open the scoring, but the home team equalised courtesy an own goal.

The former Spain international responded with another assist, this time to his younger brother Nico Williams, who finished brilliantly to put Athletic ahead.

Mikel Vesga sealed the victory with a well-taken penalty in the second half, ensuring Athletic's place in the last four and keeping them on track to win the cup for the 24th time.

Williams has eight goal contributions this season for Athletic.