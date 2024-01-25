GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inaki Williams exhausted yet instrumental in Athletic Bilbao's win over Barcelona after swift AFCON transition

Published on: 25 January 2024
Inaki Williams

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams shared his exhaustion after playing a key role in Athletic Bilbao’s impressive 4-2 victory over FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey quarterfinals.

In the match, Bilbao triumphed after extra time, with Inaki Williams scoring a goal and assisting Nico Williams’ decisive goal, both occurring in the additional period.

Entering the game in the 59th minute, Inaki Williams made a significant impact by putting Bilbao ahead 3-2 in the 107th minute and providing the assist for brother Nico’s goal in added time during extra time. Notably, these contributions followed his journey from Cote d’Ivoire to Spain just 24 hours after Ghana's elimination from the 2023 AFCON.

In a post-game statement, the 29-year-old discussed the physical toll on his body, having played three games for Ghana at the AFCON before making the swift transition to Spain.

"Honestly, I’d like to go drink some beers with the guys, but I’m more than tired. I’m going back home," he said.

Ghana exited the AFCON at the group stage without securing a win for the second consecutive edition.

