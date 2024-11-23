Iñaki Williams eyes more goals in Basque Derby showdown

Ghanaian striker IÃ±aki Williams is gearing up for another thrilling Basque derby as his side faces Real Sociedad at San MamÃ©s this Sunday.

Known for his sharp performances in these derby clashes, Williams has netted seven goals against the San Sebastian side and hopes to extend his tally.

“I’ve always loved this fixtureâ€”it motivates me. I’m looking forward to it and hope to keep â€˜vaccinating’ them,” Williams remarked at the Thinking Football Film Festival. The festival showcased Los Williams, a film chronicling his family’s journey from Africa to the Basque Country and his bond with his brother Nico.

Despite his scoring ambitions, Williams stressed the team's goal comes first: “The win matters most. Whether it’s my goal or Julen’s (Agirrezabala), we need the three points to stay in the fight for Europe.”

Acknowledging the unpredictability of the derby, Williams dismissed favorites, noting both teams’ solid form. He warned, “If they beat us, they’ll leapfrog us in the standings.”