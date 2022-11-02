Inaki Williams: Ghana forward sets new Atletico Bilbao record after 12 games

Ghana forward Inaki Williams currently tops the list for Atletico Bilbao players with the most minutes in the ongoing season.

The 28-year-old surpassed his teammate Oscar de Marcos as the Atletic Bilbao player with the most minutes against Villareal last weekend.

The center-forward has accumulated 981 minutes in the 12 appearances to top the list.

Inaki Williams started in all the games under Coach Ernesto Valverde in those 12 appearances.

Second on the list with the most game time Oscar de Marcos has 953 minutes for Bilbao in the ongoing campaign.

Inaki has been substituted in eight matches out of the 12 games and played the full throttle in four games.

He recorded 90 minutes against Almeria, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Getafe.

Inaki Williams has been in fine form this season scoring five goals in 12 appearances for the Spanish La Liga side.

Inaki Williams is set to lead Ghana's attack at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.