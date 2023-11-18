Inaki Williams: Ghana's Spanish-born striker comes good, scores winner vs Madagascar

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams emerged as the hero by scoring the vital winner for Ghana in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar on Friday in Kumasi.

This crucial goal not only secured a 1-0 victory for the Black Stars but also marked a significant breakthrough for Williams, who had endured an 11-game goal drought for the national team.

Born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, Williams made a noteworthy decision in June 2022 when he chose to play for Ghana, having previously made a single appearance for Spain. The striker's switch sparked discussions and raised doubts among fans and critics about his ability to make an impact in the Ghanaian squad.

The scepticism surrounding Williams intensified as he went scoreless in the 11 matches leading up to the encounter with Madagascar. However, on the pitch at the crucial moment, Williams silenced his critics with a well-timed and decisive header, securing three vital points for Ghana.

The goal not only ended Williams' personal goal drought but also underscored his commitment to the Black Stars' success. As Ghana aim to navigate the challenging path to the 2026 World Cup, Williams' performance serves as a testament to his resilience and determination to contribute to the team's aspirations on the global stage.