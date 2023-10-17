Inaki Williams' goalless streak not his fault - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has refrained from attributing blame to Inaki Williams for his goalless streak with the Black Stars.

Inaki Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, has yet to score a goal for the Black Stars in 10 appearances since switching his allegiance to represent Ghana, with his debut occurring in September 2022. In contrast, he has been in prolific form for his club, netting 13 goals during the same period.

Addressing Williams' challenges with the national team, Hughton, a former Premier League manager, highlighted the importance of providing the right support to unlock the player's potential. He explained, "At club level, he plays in two positions, but generally, he is a number nine, a centre forward. At this moment, for a good part of the season, he has been playing on the right-hand side in a three."

Hughton emphasised Williams' work rate and commitment, noting, "We can't fault the work rate that he puts in. He is a player prepared to run behind. We just need to get the formulas right where we can provide him with the service, which can come in two ways."

He further explained the necessity of delivering the right service to Williams, saying, "It can come from the wide areas or it can come from runs over the top. Over the period, we haven't been able to provide him with that type of service. Some of that is sporadic; we have games where we have had good possession in the middle of the park and look for runners. But, as I said, we need to find the right formulas to create chances for him, and so far, we haven't been able to do that."

Ghana are aiming to bounce back to winning ways in their upcoming match against the USA after suffering a defeat to Mexico in their previous international friendly.

The former Spain international will hope to get his first goal in Tuesday night's game in Tennessee.