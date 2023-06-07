Inaki Williams has been playing through pain for the past six weeks - Henry Asante Twum

The Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that Ghana Striker Inaki Williams has been playing through pain for the past six weeks while featuring for his club Athletic Bilbao.

The player switched allegiance from Spain to Ghana a year ago and has featured in every Black Stars match since September 2022 but eventually pulled out of the recent squad named by Chris Hughton ahead of their clash against Madagascar in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Asante Twum explained in an interview with Peace FM that the player needs time to undergo a medical process following his recent injury battles.

"The coaches were hoping to have him available since it is just a single match against Madagascar but after engaging with both the player and the club, we have understood that this is the right time to give him rest and undergo a possible surgery," he told Peace FM.

"According to the club Williams has been playing without full fitness for the past six weeks and has to be attended to to avoid any future implications. So we have all agreed to allow the player to stay in Spain to get enough time to go through the medical process, rehabilitation and get enough rest for the new season.

"We believe it is good for the club, country, and the player."

The Black Stars will travel to Antananarivo the capital of Madagascar to play their fifth AFCON qualifier on Sunday, June 18