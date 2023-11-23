Inaki Williams hasn’t adapted to the African terrain, says Agyemang-Badu

Former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has outlined the factors leading to the underperformance of Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams in the Black Stars.

The 29-year-old despite his impressive form and legendary status with the Spanish La Liga outfit is yet to match expectations having switched allegiance from Spain in Ghana prior to the 2022 World Cup.

Having played over 10 matches, Inaki Williams only found the back of the net for Ghana in Friday's clash against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers bringing an end to his goal scoring drought and sparking relief in the team as they secured all three points.

Agyemang-Badu who was an esental player for the Black Stars in the past as well as the Black Satellites believes the striker's struggles hinges around three main factors.

“There are three things now why he is struggling with the national team," Agyemang Badu told Gold Sports.

“He hasn’t adapted to the African terrain, that is one, he needs to help himself is two, and his colleagues need to help him," he added.

“The physicality of it and maybe the pitches, it’s not hundred percent about the pitches, but you know how our pitches are," he continued.

“So I just brought that one in because of where he is coming from and his mentality. Apart from the pitches, which are not too much important in this aspect, his physicality level, or I think he needs to add something a bit up looking at the Spanish League how it is and coming to African terrain, which is very physical a bit."

Ghana unfortunately lost 1-0 in their second 2026 World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Tuesday at the Moroni Stadium and will now shift their focus to playing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast next year.