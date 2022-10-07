Inaki Williams' important role in Nico's career revealed

Former Athletic Bilbao manager Marcelino Garca Toral is delighted and proud of youngster Nico Williams, whose career is fast rising.

The young forward is having a fantastic season for the Spanish club, and he recently made his Spain debut, recording an assist in his second appearance.

Marcelino is well-versed in Nico, whose senior brother Inaki Williams plays for Ghana, having given him his professional debut in 2021.

Marcelino, who has stepped back from coaching since leaving Bilbao, said in an interview with the Guardian: "I am very happy for both of them because although they chose different teams, they did it with their heads and hearts, which makes them the right decisions. They know they have all my support and love."

"It's not what I saw. Everyone at Lezama could see his evolution for many years. We thought he could take the next step, but in the first season it was important for the subsidiary. In the second year he joined from the beginning, although he later had an injury".

"Now he's flying. He hasn't played much in LaLiga Santander yet, but his progression is clear and the National Team has called him. With his daring and his quality, he took that chance. Showing up is easy, continuity harder."

"The children who come as outstanding talents are often in a hurry and too often we are too, which can create some pessimism if the progression does not follow the expected rhythm. You have to take safe, firm steps, normalize those processes, the ups and downs... or it can damage confidence."

"Football demands more than talent and he couldn't have wished for anyone better than Iñaki to help him understand which way to go."

The coach highlighted the important role that his older brother has played in Nico's current good work.

"It certainly helps Nico that Iñaki has also gone through that, but it's more than that. Iñaki is a father to him, a true father He has great values, many, many, many virtues. He has been there to correct Nico.

"His influence on how Nico is and behaves is absolutely decisive. He has extraordinary human qualities, an attitude towards his profession that makes him the perfect role model, a mirror in which Nico looks at himself."