Inaki Williams is played out of position by Chris Hughton - Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghana international Augustine Arinful has expressed his displeasure with how Inaki Williams is being deployed in the Black Stars.

The forward who switched allegiance from Spain to Ghana last year has emerged as a regular player for the senior national team but has yet to find the net for the team.

He is however putting up impressive performances at Athletic Bilbao where he notched an impressive 10 goals in 36 appearances in the previous season.

In the recent international window, the forward once again failed to impress in Ghana's crucial match against the Central African Republic which saw him being replaced by Antoine Semenyo who impacted the game positively to earn Ghana a crucial win to book their tickets to the next Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old resumed club duty and found the back of the net against Cadiz over the weekend scoring his second goal in five appearances in the La Liga.

While assessing his struggles at the Black Stars and juxtaposing them with his fine form at the club level, Arhinful said, Inaki Williams would be better off if he is offered a similar role to that of Athletic Bilbao.

“The handlers of the national team should identify a proper position to play him because his club does not play him as a centre forward,” Arhinful told Graphic Sports.

“I wish Coach Chris Hughton had watched Inaki yesterday. Most of the time he plays from the right, or when his brother, Nico, is playing, they interchange positions from left to right.”

“He is not receiving the necessary services in the Black Stars. I believe he is being played out of position because in Bilbao he plays from the flanks. He has never been the centre person to strike so the coach should identify where he can play and fit him,” he added.