Inaki Williams lacks necessary services in the Black Stars, says Augustine Arhinful

Former Ghanaian international Augustine Arhinful has expressed his belief that Inaki Williams is struggling to score for the Black Stars due to a lack of necessary service.

Williams, who previously represented Spain, has made nine appearances for Ghana without finding the back of the net, including three appearances during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

During the recent international break, Williams faced challenges on the field, with a disappointing substitution in the game against the Central African Republic where he was replaced by forward Antoine Semenyo. However, Semenyo came on to assist in the winning goal in Ghana's 2-1 victory. Williams was subsequently rested in the friendly match against Liberia.

Upon returning to his club, Athletic Bilbao, Williams quickly regained his scoring form, netting the third goal in their 3-0 win over Cadiz.

Arhinful, who closely observed Williams' performances, believes that the lack of service is the primary reason for his struggles while playing for the Black Stars.

“He is not receiving the necessary services in the Black Stars," Arhinful stated in an interview with Graphic Sports. "I believe he is being played out of position because in Bilbao he plays from the flanks. He has never been the central striker, so the coach should identify where he can play and fit him,” Ahinful added.

Williams made a switch from representing Spain to playing for Ghana last year and is still seeking his first goal while wearing the Black Stars jersey.