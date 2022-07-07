Inaki Williams: New Black Stars striker promises to work hard to raise high the flag of Ghana

Inaki Williams, a Spanish-born Ghanaian, has promised to work hard and achieve success with the Black Stars after completing his nationality switch.

The Athletic Club forward is one of five players who have completed their switches to play for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Williams, who previously stated that he did not feel Ghanaian, has reversed his decision not to represent Ghana and is determined to make Ghanaians happy.

“Ghana is in my heart because I enjoy this country. I see my people, I see my parents,” he told TV3.

“My parents are Ghanaians and I am a Ghanaian. I need to give Ghanaians something and that something is to play football.

“The moment is coming for me to put on that shirt. I am going to work hard to raise the flag [of Ghana] high. I am going to do everything for the Black Stars and all the people smile with me.”

The 28-year-old could be invited for the September AFCON qualifiers against Angola.

He holds the LaLiga record for consecutive appearances -- 233 games -- after bettering the previous mark of 202 in October.