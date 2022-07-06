Inaki Williams: New Ghana striker promises to give his all for Black Stars

Former Spain international Inaki Williams has promised to give his all for the Black Stars after successfully switching international allegiance to Ghana.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the highly-rated attacker confirmed his nationality switch in a post on his Twitter page, which was followed by an announcement by the Ghana Football Association.

Speaking about the switch, Inaki William stated that he wants to give what he can to demonstrate what Ghana and Africa mean to him.

“That’s why I feel the moment has come for me to find my origins within myself and with Africa and Ghana which means so much to me and my family. I want to return a small part of everything it has given to us because Ghana has played a significant part of becoming who I am as a person, as a son, and as a brother,” Williams said.

“Today a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I’m one of the Black Stars.”

The 28-year-old, who was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents, has played for the Spain Under-21 side and also made one appearance for the senior team in a friendly against Bosnia in 2016.

FIFA rules stipulate that players can switch countries if they have not played more than three matches for a country before the age of 21 and have not featured in a World Cup or continental tournament.

Williams holds the LaLiga record for consecutive appearances -- 233 games -- after bettering the previous mark of 202 in October.

The switch comes as a boost for Ghana ahead of this year's World Cup in Qatar, where they have been grouped alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea. The tournament kicks off on Nov. 21.