Inaki Williams nominated for La Liga Player Of The Month for September

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has been named as a nominee for September's La Liga Player of The September after an impressive performance with Athletic Bilbao in the past weeks.

The striker has been an essential figure in the team contributing to three goals in three league matches.

Williams played 83 minutes in Bilbao's game against Mallorca in a 0-0 draw prior to the international break but returned to score a crucial goal to get his team back to winning ways. He scored in a 3-0 win over Cadiz.

Inaki Williams also starred for his team in their recent game against Alaves by scoring and assisting in a 2-0 victory in La Liga further underscoring his importance to the team.

William will have to beat the likes of Jude Bellingham, the winner for the month of August, Robert Lewandowski, Takefuso Kubo and Savio.

The 29-year-old despite his outstanding form for the Spanish side is yet to find the net for the Black Stars since switching allegiance last year from the Spanish national team