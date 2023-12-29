Inaki Williams opens up on fulfilling late grandfather's wish by representing Ghana at AFCON

Athletic Bilbao forward, Inaki Williams has revealed his readiness to represent Ghana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Spain-born forward decided to switch nationalities and play for the Black Stars in June 2022, after a chat with his grandfather.

His grandfather passed away a few months after making his debut for the West African nation.

According to the 29-year-old, playing at the tournament will be a fulfillment of his promise to his family.

"It means a lot. It is a promise at the family level. It is something nice for me," he said at the pre-match presser for the game against the game against Sevilla on Monday.

"My grandfather passed away last summer and I know that he would be very excited if he could play in this Africa Cup."

Williams has made nine appearances for Ghana and scored the winner in the World Cup qualifiers opener against Madagascar in November.

He is expected to join the Black Stars next week for preparations ahead of the tournament in neighbouring Ivory Coast.