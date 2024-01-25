GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inaki Williams overcomes AFCON Setback as he inspires Athletic Bilbao to victory win against Barcelona

Published on: 25 January 2024
Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams bounced back from his disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, playing a crucial role in Athletic Bilbao's quarter-final victory over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night.

Despite Ghana's early exit in the tournament held in Ivory Coast, Williams quickly put his woes behind him. Departing from the Black Stars' hotel in a private jet, he arrived in Spain on Wednesday morning just in time for the significant clash.

Williams, initially on the bench, made a notable impact after being brought in during the second half to replace Adu Ares in the 59th minute.

His contributions included a goal in the 105th minute of extra time and an assist to his younger brother, Nico Williams, securing a 4-2 triumph for Athletic Bilbao.

Gorka Guruzeta and Oihan Sancet also found the net for Athletic Club, while Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored consolation goals for Barcelona.

Williams has registered 10 goals in all competitions this season.

