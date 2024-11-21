Inaki Williams powers up with fufu and nkate nkwan ahead of Basque Derby

IÃ±aki Williams is gearing up for the Basque derby between Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, and it’s not just his fitness that’s getting a boostâ€”his nutrition is playing a key role.

After recovering from a recent injury, the Ghanaian forward has returned to full training and is expected to feature at San MamÃ©s this Sunday.

Williams, 30, has shared his recovery secrets on X, posting a photo of his traditional Ghanaian meals with the caption: "Carrying the body in the best way."

Among the recipes fueling his recovery are two beloved dishes from his homeland: fufu and nkate nkwan. These nourishing meals, made with ingredients like cassava and groundnut stew, are helping the striker stay strong and ready for the match.

With 12 appearances, three goals, and four assists in La Liga this season, Williams is determined to continue making an impact, with both his body and his heritage fueling his comeback.