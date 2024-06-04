Inaki Williams praises Athletic Club fan's tattoo celebrating Copa del Rey triumph

Ghana striker Inaki Williams, a key player for Athletic Club, has expressed his admiration for a dedicated fan who tattooed an image of Williams to commemorate the club’s 2023/24 Copa del Rey title win.

The victory ended an 80-year drought for Athletic Club, with Williams and his brother Nico playing crucial roles by scoring decisive goals.

In the aftermath of the historic win, Williams coined the phrase “A lo bajini,” which translates to a quiet but momentous success.

This phrase has since resonated deeply with both players and fans, becoming a team motto. One particularly devoted fan chose to immortalise this phrase and the team's triumph with a vibrant tattoo on his arm.

The tattoo, showcased on social media, features an impressive depiction of Williams holding the Copa del Rey, along with a commemorative jersey inscribed with the “a lo bajini” phrase. Williams, moved by the fan's dedication, responded, “This is crazy. How well done it is, incredible. I would say you’re crazy, but now that it’s done, I’ll make sure you feel proud to carry me on your skin.”

The fan, who holds Athletic Club close to his heart, proudly highlighted the personal significance of the tattoo in his reply to Williams.

Adding to his celebratory year, Inaki Williams recently married his longtime girlfriend, Patricia Morales, further marking 2024 as a memorable year for the Black Stars striker both professionally and personally.