Inaki Williams praises Nico Williams after netting debut Euros goal in Spain win

Ghana forward Inaki Williams led the praises for his younger brother, Nico Williams, following his starring role in Spain's victory over Georgia at the European championship in Germany.

Nico scored his first goal at the competition and delivered an assist as Spain thumped Georgia 4-1 to progress to the quarter-final.

The Athletic Bilbao winger has been one of Spain's best players at the tournament as La Roja continue their outstanding run in Germany.

Inaki, who plays for the senior national team of Ghana after switching nationalities in 2022, was at the RheinEnergieStadion with his parents to watch Nico.

After the match, he posted: "What a great thing that you are my brother, Nico Williams."

The younger Williams, who was rested for the final group game against Albania, was Man of the Match in the victory over Italy.

He is expected to feature prominently for the former champions as they eye success in Germany.

Spain will face the hosts in the quarter-final on Friday at the MHP Arena.