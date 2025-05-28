Inaki Williams proud to represent African roots in La Liga

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has expressed pride in his African heritage after winning the best player in La Liga from the continent.

The Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao star beat competition from Villareal's Senegalese midfielder Pepe Gueye and Flavien Boyomo of Cameroon and Osasuna to win the award for the second year running.

Williams, born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, played a key role as the Rojiblancos finished fourth in the just-ended campaign, securing a UEFA Champions League spot.

Reacting to the award, Williams believes his efforts continue to shine the light on African players in the Spanish top division.

"It's a real honour to be able to represent our roots in this way, to make us seen in a league that's so special and has always had such a huge following," he said.

Across the campaign, the 30-year-old forward contributed 14 goals in 35 La Liga matches, six in the Europa League and six in the Copa del Rey.

Williams' campaign ended in spectacular fashion as he was named the new captain of Athletic Bilbao following the retirement of Oscar de Marcos.