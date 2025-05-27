Inaki Williams proud to win LaLiga African MVP award for second year running

Ghana forward Inaki Williams says being named LaLiga’s African Most Valuable Player (MVP) for a second consecutive season is a reward for his consistency and hard work.

The Athletic Bilbao star claimed the 2024/25 honour after another standout season with the Basque club, contributing 14 goals and assists combined in a campaign that saw Bilbao secure UEFA Champions League football.

Williams becomes the first player to win the award in successive years, topping the vote with 32 per cent support from expert journalists and fans across the continent.

“LaLiga has always had African players or players with African heritage, and it’s a real honour to be able to represent our roots in this way, to make us seen in a league that’s so special and has always had such a huge following,” Inaki said.

“It’s a beautiful thing for young people across Africa, a continent where football has always been a big part of life, to be able to see their role models succeed.

"An award like this always means you're doing things right. I'm so happy and proud that I’ve won it two years in a rowâ€¦ hopefully, I can make it three!”

The 30-year-old’s impact on and off the pitch continues to resonate across Africa, and his back-to-back MVP recognition cements his growing status among the continent’s football elite.