Ghana striker Inaki Williams marked his 400th appearance for Athletic Club with a stellar performance in a 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The 28-year-old forward started the game and played 85 minutes, helping his team secure a crucial win at San Mames. Goals from Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams sealed the deal for Athletic Club, who moved up to eighth place in the league table.

Inaki Williams has been in excellent form this season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 17 La Liga appearances.

His impressive performance is expected to earn him a spot in the Ghana squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.

Since making his debut for Athletic Club in December 2014, Williams has become an integral part of the team, growing from strength to strength and cementing his status as a fan favourite. With 92 goals for the club, he is well on his way to becoming a legend in Bilbao.

Inaki Williams' achievement is even more remarkable considering the high level of competition in the Spanish La Liga. His consistency and dedication to his craft are testaments to his hard work and passion for the game.