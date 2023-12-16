GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Inaki Williams reaches new milestone at Athletic Bilbao after starring in Atletico Madrid win

Published on: 16 December 2023
Inaki Williams

Ghana striker Inaki Williams has marked a new milestone in his career at Athletic Bilbao after making an appearance in the game against Atletico Madrid.

The 29-year-old made his 400th appearance for the Rojoblancos as they strolled to a 2-0 victory over the former La Liga champions.

Williams played a huge role as Gorka Guruzeta and younger brother Nico Williams propelled the Basque club to victory.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian has spent his entire career playing for Athletic Bilbao and he is regarded as a legend of the club.

"Fireproof. Add and continue. 400 matches vigorously defending the red and white shirt. Zarionak, Williams," wrote Athletic Club as they celebrated the player's new milestone. 

Williams will be a huge miss for the club during the Africa Cup of Nations in January and February.

The Black Stars striker has netted eight goals and provided three assists in La Liga for the Athletic Club this season.

 

