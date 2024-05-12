Inaki Williams reaches new milestone at Athletic Bilbao with goal against Osasuna

Ghana forward, Inaki Williams continued his rich scoring form for Athletic Bilbao after netting his 12th goal of the campaign in the comeback draw against Osusuna on Saturday night.

The Black Stars forward reached a new milestone after netting his 100th goal for the club in the 2-2 draw at the San Mames. It was his third goal in the last two games, making it his most prolific campaign in the Red and White jersey.

Athletic Bilbao were pinned back in the first 50 minutes of the game after Raul Garcia and Reuben Garcia had scored for the visitors.

However, Williams began the fightback after reducing the deficit on the hour mark with a fine finish.

Late into extra time, second-half substitute Asier Villalibre salvaged a point for the UEFA Champions League place chasers.

The Bilbao-born forward has been a fan favourite since making his senior debut for the club in 2015, carving a cult hero status at Athletic Club following their Copa del Rey triumph last month.