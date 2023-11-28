Inaki Williams reacts after inspiring Athletic Bilbao in Girona draw

Ghana forward Inaki Williams expressed satisfaction and optimism following his impactful performance that helped Athletic Bilbao secure a crucial point against Girona in La Liga.

"We were visiting a very difficult team, and the team played a great game," Williams remarked.

"Athletic Club fans have to feel proud. This is the way to follow as we look at the European positions; it is our objective."

Williams' reaction emphasizes the significance of the hard-fought draw and the positive direction he believes the team is heading as they strive to secure a spot in European competitions for the upcoming season.

The forward's contributions, including a stunning goal, played a pivotal role in Bilbao's performance, showcasing his commitment to the team's success.

Williams boasts six goals and three assists from 14 appearances in the La Liga this season, affirming his crucial role in Athletic Bilbao's campaign.

Bilbao are fifth and are pushing hard to secure European football next season.