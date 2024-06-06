Inaki Williams reacts to Ghana's win over Mali in World Cup 2026 Qualifiers 

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has expressed his reaction following the Black Stars' crucial 2-1 victory against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The Athletic Bilbao forward missed the World Cup qualifiers due to an injury.

Ghana needed a win to keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the World Cup, set to be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico in two years.

Goals from Ernest Nuamah and Jordan Ayew secured the three points for Ghana in Bamako, marking their first competitive away win in two years.

Inaki took to social media to share his thoughts on the significant victory, stating, "Y3nkooooo!"

Ghana play Central Africa Republic in the next round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday June 10, 2026.