Euro 2024: Inaki Williams reacts to Nico Williams' Man of the Match performance for Spain against Italy

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams waxed lyrical about his brother Nico WIlliams' performance for Spain in their victory over Italy at the European Championship in Germany.

The younger Williams, who chose to represent the European nation at international level, was named Man of the Match after dazzling on the flank against the champions.

Williams' trickery and pace caused problems for Italy's right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who had a nightmarish game on Thursday night.

After the match, Inaki posted on social media: "Pure cinema Junior. Starboy."

Nico Williams is expected to play a key role for La Roja at the competition with big clubs around Europe circling for his signature. The Athletic Bilbao star is on the radar of Spanish giants Barcelona and English Premier League side Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Inaki is hoping to recover from the surgery he underwent at the end of the season, which ruled him out of Ghana's World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.