Inaki Williams reveals target for Athletic Bilbao after stellar performance against Girona

Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams has revealed the club's target to finish in positions high up on the league log at the end of the season to qualify for European competitions.

Bilbao showcased resilience against league leaders Girona on Monday night with Williams scoring a crucial goal to fetch his team a vital point in a 1-1 draw.

In the 67th minute, Williams converted Oihan Sanchet's through ball to equalise, nullifying Viktor Tsygankov's goal for Girona in the 55th minute.

In a post-match interview with Bilbao's official media channel, Williams expressed his pride in his team's season performance.

“We are looking at European positions. That is our objective. It is what we set at the beginning of the season. We were coming to the leader’s house which was not going to be easy but even so, I do believe that the team played a great game," he said.

“We didn’t lose face in the game at any time and in the end, we enjoyed it on the field. I think that Athletic Sal, in the end, feels proud of the work we have been doing," he added.

With 25 points, Athletic Bilbao are fifth on the table and are hoping to get a win against Rayo Vallecano at the San Mamés on Saturday.