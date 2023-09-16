Inaki Williams scores on return from Ghana duty as Athletic Bilbao beat Cadiz 

Ghana forward Inaki Williams scored on his return from the international break for Athletic Bilbao against Cadiz in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The 29-year old scored his second goal of the season to help Bilbao record a 3-0 win against Cadiz at the Estadio San Mames.

Following a goalless first half from both sides, Athletic Bilbao scored in the 66th minute through Gorka Guruzeta.

Asier Villalibre increased the lead for the home side in the 68th minute with his first goal of the season.

Inaki Williams was rewarded with a goal for his outstanding performance late in injury time as Athletic Bilbao wrapped up the three points.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian forward is struggling to adapt to the Black Stars since his nationality switch last year November.

He has failed to make any goal contributions in all the games played for the Ghana national team.

Inaki has scored two goals in five appearances for Athletic Bilbao in the league this season.

The Bilbao king will be hoping to get his scoring boots on for Ghana when the 2026 World Cp qualifiers kicks off in November