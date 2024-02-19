Inaki Williams scores winner for Athletic Bilbao in victory over Girona

Athletic Bilbao's Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams scored the decisive goal in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Girona in La Liga.

The win sees Bilbao move up to fifth place, just two points behind fourth-placed Real Sociedad, and firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Williams, who has been in excellent form this season, put Bilbao 3-1 up in the 60th minute with a great strike that sealed the win for his side.

The goal was his ninth in the league this campaign, making him Bilbao's top scorer.

The game saw Bilbao twice take the lead through Alex Berenguer after his earlier strike had been cancelled out.

However, Williams' goal proved to be the turning point, as Bilbao went on to dominate the remainder of the match and secure a crucial three points.

The victory marks a return to winning ways for Bilbao, who are now unbeaten in six games in all competitions.

With Williams leading the line, they look set to challenge for European football next season.

The Ghanaian striker has been instrumental in Bilbao's success this term, showcasing his strength, hold-up play, and finishing ability.

His performances have earned him plaudits from fans and pundits alike, and he continues to prove himself as one of the most exciting strikers in La Liga.