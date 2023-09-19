Inaki Williams secures La Liga Team of the Week spot for matchday five

Black Stars forward Inaki Williams has secured a well-deserved spot on Sofascore's La Liga Team of the Week. Williams displayed his prowess by scoring a crucial goal in Athletic Bilbao's convincing 3-0 victory over Cadiz on a Saturday afternoon.

Inaki Williams was a key figure in the game, starting and completing the full 90 minutes, while unfortunately, his brother Nico Williams couldn't participate due to an injury.

The breakthrough moment came in the 66th minute when Gorka Guruzeta's header found the back of the net from close range, with Óscar De Marcos providing the crucial cross.

Just two minutes later, in the 68th minute, Asier Villalibre added to the lead with a header to the bottom right corner from very close range, making it 2-0.

Inaki Williams had an opportunity to extend the lead further in the 77th minute, but his attempt was thwarted.

Nevertheless, Williams left his mark on the game by scoring in the 90th minute with a right-footed shot from the left side of the six-yard box, precisely placing it in the bottom right corner, thanks to an expertly executed headed pass from Asier Villalibre.

Athletic Bilbao's next league challenge awaits them against Deportivo Alaves, as they continue their La Liga campaign.