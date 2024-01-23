Inaki Williams set to rejoin Athletic Bilbao for Copa del Rey clash after Ghana's AFCON exit

Ghana forward IÃ±aki Williams is poised to return to Bilbao tonight following Ghana's official exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 28-year-old is expected to feature in the Copa del Rey match against Barcelona scheduled for Wednesday at the San Mames.

With Ghana's fate in the Ivory Coast tournament sealed, a private flight was on standby awaiting confirmation. Williams, who had a limited role in Ghana's AFCON campaign, is now set to rejoin Athletic Bilbao for their upcoming fixture.

IÃ±aki Williams made a substitute appearance in the first game against Cape Verde, started against Egypt but faced criticism for an error leading to a goal, and played only two minutes in the final group match against Mozambique.

Ghana's exit was confirmed as Cameroon secured a crucial victory over Gambia, mathematically eliminating Ghana's slim chance of advancement.

The Indomitable Lions, led by Rigobert Song, secured a dramatic 3-2 win on Tuesday evening, securing third place in Group C and concluding Ghana's participation in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in response to the poor showing, the Ghana Football Association has sacked Chris Hughton, the coach of the Black Stars