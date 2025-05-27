Iñaki Williams sets sights on Champions League glory with Athletic Bilbao

Ghana forward IÃ±aki Williams is setting ambitious goals as he prepares for a landmark season with Athletic Club, aiming to make a strong impression in the UEFA Champions League.

Athletic Club secured a return to Europe's elite competition for the first time since the 2014/15 season after finishing fourth in La Liga under head coach Ernesto Valverde.

For Williams, it’s the perfect stage to build on his recent success, having been named LaLiga’s African Most Valuable Player for the second year running.

“We know that as we continue growing as a team, our performance is being recognised, and we hope that next season we can put together a good campaign in the Champions League," he said.

The 29-year-old’s deep commitment to the Basque club is clear. Beyond reaching the Champions League, he’s determined to ensure Athletic becomes a consistent force in the competition.

“We want to fight to qualify again for the Champions League,” he said, highlighting the team’s goal to consistently compete at the highest level."

Williams is also targeting domestic silverware, particularly the Copa del Rey, a tournament cherished by the club and its supporters.

“And of course the Copa del Rey too,” Williams added. “That’s the dream of every Athletic fan: to see us play well and give a good account of ourselves.”

With both European and domestic ambitions in sight, Williams is gearing up for what could be a defining season in his career.