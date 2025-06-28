Inaki Williams shows loyalty as Athletic Bilbao backs brother Nico in transfer storm

Inaki Williams has once again shown his deep bond with Athletic Bilbao during a tense period surrounding his younger brother Nico Williams’ future.

As rumours of a possible move to FC Barcelona heat up, with the Catalan giants reportedly ready to trigger Nico’s release clause, the Bilbao-based club continues to support its players both on and off the pitch.

Tension has grown around Nico’s situation, and some fans have expressed frustration over the lack of clarity and Barcelona’s tactics. Sadly, this unrest led to vandalism targeting the mural that celebrated the club’s recent achievements, including the Williams brothers' contributions.

In a powerful response, Athletic took swift action. The club backed renowned street artist Carlos Lopez in restoring the damaged mural, a move that didn’t go unnoticed by Inaki.

The Bilbao captain took to social media to highlight the gesture and thank the club for standing by his family during such a difficult moment. In a short but heartfelt message, Inaki posted a photo of the restored mural with the caption: “My club.”