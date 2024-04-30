Inaki Williams supports brother Nico amid allegations of racial abuse

Inaki Williams has extended his support to his younger brother Nico following allegations of racial abuse directed at the Spain forward during a La Liga match.

Nico Williams, who scored in the 3-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid, claimed to have been racially abused by a section of home fans during the game at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano.

The incident prompted him to request the match be halted midway through the first half.

"I have gone to take a corner and I have heard monkey sounds," the 21-year-old Williams disclosed to DAZN. "There are stupid people everywhere, but nothing happens. We have to keep working. I hope this changes little by little because in the end we are fighting internally and externally against this."

Williams faced boos from some spectators throughout the match, especially intensified after the game was temporarily stopped and after he scored the equalizer just before half-time.

Discussing his goal celebration, Williams expressed, "It comes with a bit of anger. It is not normal that they still insult you because of your skin tone."

Inaki Williams commented, "The jeers should be directed at the people who said the insults and not at the victim." He later shared on Instagram, "Say no to Racism. Black is Black."

In response, Atletico stated their opposition to any form of racism or hatred. Meanwhile, a statement from La Liga strongly condemned racist behaviour, emphasizing the league's commitment to eliminating such actions from the sport.

Despite Williams' goal cancelling out Rodrigo de Paul's opener, Atletico emerged victorious with goals from Angel Correa early in the second half and an own goal from Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Atletico currently holds a six-point lead over fifth-placed Athletic with five games remaining this season, positioning them well to secure Champions League football next season.