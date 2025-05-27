Inaki Williams takes over as Athletic Bilbao captain after Oscar De Marcos' retirement

Ghana forward Inaki Williams has been named the new captain of Spanish club Athletic Bilbao following the retirement of veteran defender and leader Oscar De Marcos.

De Marcos played his last game for the Rojiblancos on the final day of the 2024/25 season in the La Liga match against newly-crowned champions Barcelona.

In an emotional farewell, De Marcos played 89 minutes before he was replaced by Inigo Lukue amid huge applause at San Mames.

After the game, he officially handed over the captaincy and leadership of the team to the Black Stars striker, before delivering a heartfelt speech to fans and players of Bilbao.

"Today I'm not here to say goodbye. I'm here to say thank you. To bid farewell at home, with my people, in the place where I have grown as a person and as a professional," he said.

"It's been sixteen years of giving everything I had, and receiving so much more in return. I arrived without knowing how long it would last. It could've been a day, a month, a year... and in the end I stayed, because here I found my place.

"I was welcomed like one of them, like a son, and with time, I felt that I was part of this home. Lezama has been much more than a training ground. It was starting every morning with a purpose, with hope."

Meanwhile, Williams, who deputised De Marcos in the just ended season will lead the club next season as hey make a return to the UEFA Champions League.

Williams played a huge role in Bilbao's campaign, making a 14-goal contribution in 35 La Liga games, also earning him the best African player in the Spanish league award.

The 30-year-old forward will miss Ghana's games at the Unity Cup in London due to a minor injury.