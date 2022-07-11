Inaki Williams' uncle urges Ghanaians to give Nico time to mature

Mr Richard Ahenkorah, the Williams brothers' uncle, has urged Ghanaians to give Nico Williams enough time to mature amid calls for him to be drafted into the Black Stars.

Inaki Williams, the big brother last week announced he will play for Ghana, despite previously representing the Spanish national team.

As a result, there have been calls for Nico, who also plays for Athletic Bilbao, to follow suit.

“Nico is a brother of Inaki, and the process which Inaki went through has also begun for Inaki. He's very talented and skilful. He is just 19years and has even started playing for Bilbao (main team) from age 18.

“He is now picking up but yet to play regularly in the first team. We should give him the chance to get mature and surely he will be ready for Ghana (Black Stars),” Mr. Ahenkorah said.

He continued, “We just have to give him a little time to progress just as we did for Inaki but the final decision rest with the player.

“He is a Ghanaian, and really loves the country but I cannot confirm his nationality switch but surely at the right time the decision will come.”