Inaki Williams urges patience for brother Nico to bounce back

Athletic Bilbao forward IÃ±aki Williams has called for patience with his younger brother, Nico Williams, who has faced criticism for his recent performances.

Nico's decision to decline a transfer to FC Barcelona last summer has been cited as a possible reason for his perceived inconsistency.

IÃ±aki emphasised the challenges Nico has faced, highlighting the difficulties young athletes encounter when making pivotal career choices under public scrutiny.

"Everything that happened to him wasn't easy. He's a very young boy. Everything came to him very quickly," IÃ±aki told Gol.

IÃ±aki expressed confidence in Nico's ability to bounce back, urging fans to be patient. "He's doing well now (at Athletic). He's shown it. Hopefully, he can maintain this level until the end of the season."

With Nico having scored six goals and provided seven assists in 32 games this season, IÃ±aki's words of encouragement will aim to boost his brother's morale and help him regain his form.