Inaki Williams: "We deserved much more" after Atletico defeat

Athletic Club forward Inaki Williams believes his side was unfortunate not to come away with a result in their narrow 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Despite a strong performance, the Basque side failed to capitalise on their chances, with Williams hitting the woodwork in a frustrating evening at the Wanda Metropolitano.

"I think we deserved much more. We had more chances, but this is not about deserving them but about scoring them. We were unlucky. We created chances on a difficult pitch, but it wasn't to be," Williams told Movistar after the match.

The loss leaves Athletic Club eight points behind Atletico, missing an opportunity to close the gap in the La Liga standings.

"It's a shame, we deserved much more. AtlÃ©tico are fighting to win the league, we were very keen to maintain the four-point advantage over Villarreal. Now we have to wait and see what they do," the Ghanaian international added, referring to Villarreal’s upcoming match against Espanyol.