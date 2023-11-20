Inaki's first Ghana goal will do wonders for him - Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has emphasised the importance of Inaki Williams' first goal for the Black Stars stating that 'it will do wonders for him' as a striker.

Inaki emerged as the hero on Friday when Ghana secured a narrow win over Madagascar in their first 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Despite an unimpressive showing from the team especially in the first half, the 29-year-old rescued the team from dropping points as he rose above his markers to head home a cross from Gideon Mensah in injury time ultimately bringing an end to his goal drought.

“We are relieved as a team. It was a wonderful cross from Gideon and Inaki at the right place scored. He obviously had one goal disallowed which was his moment until such a glorious moment. I think it will do wonders for him because I think when you are a striker and you still waiting for first goal sometimes it can be a bit frustrating. Inaki is one that always continue to work for the team so really pleased for him” Hughton told SuperSport.

Ghana are hoping to build on the result as they gear up to face Comoros in their next game on Tuesday, November 21.